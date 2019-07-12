VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

China seeks to get Vietnam on board for rail route to Europe

By Viet Anh   July 12, 2019 | 08:11 pm GMT+7
China seeks to get Vietnam on board for rail route to Europe
A train is seen on the track connecting Hanoi and Lao Cai Province in northern Vietnam. The track is linked with railway in southern China. Photo by VnExpress/Doan Loan.

The chairman of China’s legislature has told his Vietnamese counterpart that a rail link connecting Vietnam, China and Europe would boost Vietnam’s exports.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress, told Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan in Beijing on Thursday that China wants to cooperate with Vietnam to build a railroad line all the way to Europe, Vietnam News Agency reported.

This would facilitate the transport of Vietnamese goods to Europe, he told Ngan, who is on an official visit to China from July 8 to 12.

He also proposed that Vietnam should speed up the implementation of a memorandum of understanding for promoting connectivity between the Two Corridors, One Economic Belt initiative and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The former seeks to promote cooperation between the two countries in many fields such as commerce, industry, agriculture, and tourism.

The BRI was proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013 as the union of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st century Maritime Silk Road.

According to the Chinese government, it is aimed at enhancing regional connectivity by developing infrastructure projects that create land and sea networks connecting Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

Ngan assured that Vietnam would create favorable conditions for foreign businesses, including Chinese, with advanced and environment-friendly technologies, especially in processing, green energy and high-tech agriculture.

Vietnamese trains now go to China on two different routes. One starts in the capital Hanoi, goes through Bac Giang and Bac Ninh provinces and ends in Dong Dang station in Lang Son Province on the Chinese border from where Chinese trains take over and travel to Guangxi. The other leaves from the northern port city of Hai Phong through Lao Cai Province to Kunming, the capital of China’s southern Yunnan Province.

Vietnam's Ministry of Transport is working on plans for one more rail route from Hanoi to China. It will start in Lao Cai Province, loop through Hanoi and eight other cities and provinces, and end in Hai Phong City before linking up with a track running to China’s Hekou County.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam railway Vietnam-China railway Vietnam tracks Vietnam trains Vietnam-China tie
 
Read more
Vietnam to raise minimum wage by 5.5 percent in 2020

Vietnam to raise minimum wage by 5.5 percent in 2020

Google Translate adds Vietnamese to direct camera translation

Google Translate adds Vietnamese to direct camera translation

Wartime munition bunker found in Central Highlands province

Wartime munition bunker found in Central Highlands province

Aftermath of land use violations shackles Da Nang

Aftermath of land use violations shackles Da Nang

Dating app Tinder Lite readies for Vietnam launch

Dating app Tinder Lite readies for Vietnam launch

Senior monk arrested for raping minor girl in southern Vietnam

Senior monk arrested for raping minor girl in southern Vietnam

Chinese among five held for abducting debtor for ransom

Chinese among five held for abducting debtor for ransom

 
go to top