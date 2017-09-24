VnExpress International
Chess ace Le Quang Liem wins eighth gold for Vietnam at regional games

By Xuan Binh   September 24, 2017 | 05:00 pm GMT+7

Liem narrowly defeated his Chinese rival with 0.5 point higher.

Grandmaster Le Quang Liem bagged the eight gold medal for the Vietnamese delegation and the first gold for his chess team after beating China's Lu Shanglei in a tie-break game on Sunday at the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) 2017.

The Vietnamese chess grandmaster, whose Elo rating is 2793, defeated his Chinese rival Lu Shanlei (Elo 2628) in the last round with only 0.5 point higher.

Player Sasikiran from India secured the bronze medal.

The Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games 2017 took place in Turkmenistan on September 15-24, gathering around 6,000 athletes from 65 economies.

Vietnam currently ranks eight on the medal table with eight gold medals, 6 silvers, and 15 bronzes. 

