CEO of state-owned agro firm suspended for prolonged misconduct

By Trung Son   June 13, 2019 | 04:20 pm GMT+7
Le Tan Hung was suspended from his position as CEO of Sagri. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

The CEO of Saigon Agricultural Corporation committed legal violations for years and took neither responsibility nor remedial measures.

Ho Chi Minh City authorities have suspended Le Tan Hung from his position as CEO of the firm (Sagri), a wholly state-owned firm engaged in agro-forestry-fishery production and trade.

The decision followed conclusions drawn by municipal inspectors, state auditor and HCMC Chairman.

The city inspectorate pointed out that Hung and Sagri’s chief accountant Nguyen Thi Thuy co-signed expenses of more than VND13 billion ($556,000) illegally for Sagri employees’ overseas study trips.

The State Auditor found that Sagri had three instances of misconduct including renting land and making investment collaborations without authorization, and developing real estate on land the state had allocated for agro-forestry-fishery production purposes.

Hung is a younger brother of former Party chief of Ho Chi Minh City Le Thanh Hai.

