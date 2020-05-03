VnExpress International
Central Vietnam expressway through national park poised to open

By Vo Thanh   May 3, 2020 | 01:00 pm GMT+7

The La Son - Tuy Loan Expressway through the Bach Ma National Park will be completed by June.

The expressway, which began construction in 2015, is finishing its final touches for its trial open in June.

One end of the expresswayis at the La Son Intersection in Loc Son Commune, Thua Thien-Hue. The other end is at Tuy Loan Village of Hoa Vang District, Da Nang.The expressway, which spans 77 km and has four lanes, costs around VND11.5 trillion ($500.8 million) and was expected to be completed in 2018. However, due to planning problems and unfavorable weather conditions, the work was delayed.

An overpass in a ravine in the Bach Ma National Park. The expressway has 36 overpasses.
The section in Nam Dong and Phu Loc Districts in Thua Thien-Hue is more or less completed.
Due to heavy rains, portions of an embankment at the Bach Ma National Park have been eroded. They will be repaired following the long Reunification Day and Labor Day holiday weekend.
Over 11 km of the expressway traverses through the national park requiring mountainous areas and trees to be bulldozed for the construction.
The Bach Ma National Park, which spreads over more than 37,000 hectares and rises 1,450 meters above sea level at its highest point, was established in 1991. Rich in biodiversity, the park attracts trekkers who walk through forests, waterfalls and lakes.
A view of the Mui Trau Tunnel. It is expected to have its design and technical details assessed by the Fire and Rescue Police Department in June.
Warning signs have already been erected on the expressway, said Nguyen Minh Khanh, deputy head of the Project Management Division 4 of the HCMC Road Management Committee.If the reparation of the expressways eroded sections went smoothly, its section from Km 0 to Km 66 could undergo trial open this June, he added.

Signs have already been put up on the expressway, Nguyen Minh Khanh, deputy head of the HCMC Road Management Committee’s Project Management Division 4, the builder, said.
If repairs to the expressway's eroded sections go without a hitch, the expressway could undergo trials in June, he added. 
