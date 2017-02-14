Carbon monoxide poisoning kills Vietnamese sailor off Malaysia

A Vietnamese engineer died on Monday after inhaling poisonous fumes on the vessel he was working on off the coast of Malaysia.

Hoang Van Chuyen, 33, is believed to have died from carbon monoxide poisoning triggered by a gas leak in the vessel’s cargo compartment, the Star quoted Malaysian police as saying.

Three other crewmen, 27, 29 and 32, were rushed to a local hospital unconscious but are now in stable conditions.

Malaysian police said they will conduct a post-mortem to establish the cause of Chuyen’s death.

The vessel was carrying a crew of 21 and 6,000 tons of rice from Ho Chi Minh City to the Philippines.

The gas leak occurred on Sunday morning but the vessel only reached port at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Related news:

> Vietnamese man dies after eating dog poison disguised as candy

> Vietnam rushes to analyze potentially poisonous salt after mass fish deaths