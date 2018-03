By Duc Hung June 26, 2017 | 09:04 am GMT+7

Motorbikes are crushed under a car in Ha Tinh Province. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Hung

An man drove his car onto a sidewalk in the central province of Ha Tinh on Sunday afternoon and crushed 12 motobikes parked there.

The driver reportedly mistook the gas for the brake.

He quickly fled the scene.

No one was hurt in the incident.