Canada to repatriate citizens stuck in Vietnam due to Covid-19

By Phan Anh   April 29, 2020 | 02:33 pm GMT+7
Arrivals go through health declaration procedure at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, March 13, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do.

Two special flights will depart from Hanoi on Thursday and Friday next week, carrying Canadians stranded due to the new coronavirus back home.

The first flight, Vietnam Airlines VN008, would leave Hanoi at 3 a.m. on Thursday and land in Toronto at 7:50 a.m., said the Consulate General of Canada to Vietnam on Tuesday. Tickets, which cost $1,400, are non-refundable. Children under 12 only have to pay $1,050.

The second flight is expected to leave Hanoi at 8:30 a.m. on Friday next week, and would land in Vancouver. No further details have been announced.

Canada has recorded over 50,000 Covid-19 cases, of which nearly 2,900 have died.

Meanwhile, Vietnam has reported 270 Covid-19 cases, of which 49 are active, and no deaths. The latest two cases were recorded on April 24, and there has been no community transmission since April 16.

Vietnam suspended international flights on March 25 to contain the spread of Covid-19, leaving thousands of foreigners stranded.

Previously, several flights have repatriated hundreds of citizens from Europe and Southeast Asia.

Vietnam Airlines is also set to operate two direct flights in May to repatriate U.S. citizens.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories, claiming more than 218,000 lives.

