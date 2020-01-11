VnExpress International
Can Tho world’s second fastest-growing urban area: report

By Nguyen Quy   January 11, 2020 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
An aerial view of Can Tho City in Vietnam's Mekong Delta. Photo by Shutterstock/Andy Tran.

Mekong Delta economic hub Can Tho ranked second in the list of 10 fastest-growing cities by population over the past five years.

Can Tho recorded an increase of 36.7 percent in population between 2015 and 2020, after India’s Malappuram (44 percent), according to a survey published by Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), leader in global business intelligence.

EIU compiled its list of 30 fastest-growing cities by population based on United Nations Population Division data.

India’s Kerala, a state with sub-replacement level fertility rates, boasts three of the world’s ten fastest-growing cities by population.

Malappuram is the world’s fastest-growing urban area, with Kozhikode and Kollam, the other two Kerala cities, in the top 10.

Vietnam's capital Hanoi ranked 21st on the list, seeing its population grow by 27.9 percent to eight million.

Can Tho is one of Vietnam's five biggest cities, alongside Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, Hai Phong and Da Nang, with an estimated population of 1.61 million. 

Can Tho authorities are making great efforts to turn it into a smart city by 2025.

The city has experienced rapid urbanization in recent years with increased infrastructure.

It is also having to deal with substantial water and climate change challenges ranging from urban flooding to dry season droughts, as well as water pollution and salinity intrusion.

Seasonal floods and high tides are imminent threats to the region. Flooding in Can Tho has become an increasing problem. Areas with heavy construction or where groundwater is exploited more has seen the worst subsidence.

