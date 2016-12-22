Cambodia's premier wraps up Vietnam visit; inks three agreements

Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) and his Cambodia's counterpart Hun Sen in an official welcoming ceremony in Hanoi on December 20, 2016. Photo by Vietnam Government Portal

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen concluded his two-day visit to Vietnam on Wednesday having witnessed the signing of three agreements between the two neighboring countries.

The first two pacts pertained to mutual legal assistance on criminal matters and the transfer of "sentenced persons across borders," according to a Communist Party release.

The third involved cooperation between Vietnam’s Committee for Ethnic Minorities and Cambodia’s Ministry of Cults and Religion, according to a joint-statement released on Wednesday.

Ten Vietnamese provinces, including those in the Central Highlands, share 1,137 km of land border with nine Cambodian provinces. The two countries have successfully demarcated and set markers along 83 percent of that border and are committed to completing the remaining work as soon as possible, according to the joint statement.

During the visit, the two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interests, including the East Sea, according to the joint statement.

Vietnam is Cambodia's third-largest trading partner after Thailand and China. The two neighboring countries expect two-way trade to reach $5 billion in the near future.

Last year, bilateral trade hit $3.37 billion.

Related news:

> Vietnam telecom giant to scrap roaming fees with Laos, Cambodia from 2017