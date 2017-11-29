VnExpress International
BVIS Hanoi students top results in Vietnam in Cambridge’s examinations

By Staff reporters   November 29, 2017 | 10:00 am GMT+7

The two students won the 'Top in Country' awards in psychology and mathematics.

Two students from the British Vietnamese International School (BVIS) Hanoi have received prestigious awards from Cambridge International Examinations (CIE) to acknowledge their outstanding performance in the Cambridge examination series in June.

The Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards program celebrates the success of learners who have taken part in examinations organized by CIE in more than 40 countries around the world. Inspired by the best in educational thinking, Cambridge’s international education programs and qualifications are designed with a student-centered approach.

BVIS Hanoi is therefore proud that two of its students have received the Cambridge "Top in Country" awards: Pham Vu Hoang Minh in AS Psychology and Vu Cong Hoang in IGCSE Additional Mathematics.

learners-frombvis-hanoiachieve-top-results-in-outstanding-cambridge-learner-awards-bai-xin-edit-e-nho-ban-tieng-anh-ho-tro-ban-thuong-mai-voi-a

Mr. Mark Sayer, principal of BVIS Hanoi, said the awards were recognition of the talents, dedication and commitment of the school's students and teachers.

"I'm immensely proud of all our students who achieved outstanding results in the IGCSE and AS examinations in June. Especially for the two students who attained the "Top in Country" awards, I am delighted for both of them. The awards are indeed a credit to themselves and to all the teachers at the School," he shared.

learners-frombvis-hanoiachieve-top-results-in-outstanding-cambridge-learner-awards-bai-xin-edit-e-nho-ban-tieng-anh-ho-tro-ban-thuong-mai-voi-a-1

Top performing learners were awarded their Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards at the School’s annual ceremony on November 23 held at the British Ambassador's residence in Hanoi.

"It's wonderful to be able to congratulate the students and teachers of BVIS Hanoi, who have worked hard to achieve tremendous success in the Cambridge IGCSE and AS examinations" said Melvyn Lim, Cambridge International Examination's director of Senior School Development. "A bright future awaits all of BVIS Hanoi’s students, and I wish them all success in the future."

About Cambridge Assessment International Education

Cambridge International Examinations prepares school students for life, helping them develop an informed curiosity and a lasting passion for learning. We are part of Cambridge Assessment, a department of the University of Cambridge.

Our international qualifications are recognized by the world’s best universities and employers, giving students a wide range of options in their education and career. As a not-for-profit organization, we devote our resources to delivering high-quality educational programs that can unlock learners' potential.

To find out more about us, please visit www.cie.org.uk 

BVIS Haoi - Royal City. Tel: (024)62668800. 

Website: http://www.bvishanoi.com.

BVIS TP HCM: Tel (028) 37580709/17.

Website: www.bvisvietnam.com.

