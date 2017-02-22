Bus explosion kills two in northern Vietnam

A sleeper bus exploded on Tuesday evening in northern Vietnam, killing two people and injuring 12.

The bus was running from the northern province of Bac Ninh to Quang Ninh Province, home to the world-renowned Ha Long Bay.

Nguyen Tu Quynh, chairman of Bac Ninh’s People Committee, told VnExpress most of the injured suffered minor scratches and were taken to hospital.

The explosion left the bus badly damaged, smashing windows and ripping out seats.

Local authorities are still investigating the cause of the incident.

The double-decker bus after the explosion on Tuesday evening, Photo by Nghia Max.

Panels were ripped off by the explosion. Photo by Duong Quang Truong

The injured are being treated in hospital. Photo by Cao Hoang

