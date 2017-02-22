VnExpress International
Bus explosion kills two in northern Vietnam

By Pham Du, Phuong Son   February 22, 2017 | 10:20 am GMT+7

12 were injured and the bus was ripped apart in the unexplained incident.

A sleeper bus exploded on Tuesday evening in northern Vietnam, killing two people and injuring 12.

The bus was running from the northern province of Bac Ninh to Quang Ninh Province, home to the world-renowned Ha Long Bay.

Nguyen Tu Quynh, chairman of Bac Ninh’s People Committee, told VnExpress most of the injured suffered minor scratches and were taken to hospital.

The explosion left the bus badly damaged, smashing windows and ripping out seats.

Local authorities are still investigating the cause of the incident.

bus-explosion-kills-two-in-northern-vietnam

The double-decker bus after the explosion on Tuesday evening, Photo by Nghia Max.
bus-explosion-kills-two-in-northern-vietnam-1

Panels were ripped off by the explosion. Photo by Duong Quang Truong
bus-explosion-kills-two-in-northern-vietnam-2

The injured are being treated in hospital. Photo by Cao Hoang

