Bulgarian jailed for stealing bank account data

By Phan Anh   June 11, 2020 | 02:20 pm GMT+7

A Bulgarian man was sentenced to seven months and 15 days in jail on Wednesday for stealing and storing bank account information in HCMC.

Stamov Ruslan Todorvo, 37, entered Vietnam last October and stayed in Ho Chi Minh City's District 7. He frequented several ATMs of different banks to install a device which could collect PIN numbers and other card information, allowing him to collect bank card numbers when someone used an ATM, local media reported.

From October 7 to October 11 last year, several banks found that some of their customers’ accounts had been compromised and the money withdrawn from different ATMs in the city.

Investigating police found that Todorvo was part of a Bulgarian group who had been stealing bank card information and using it to steal money with fake ATM cards that they made with another device.

Todorvo was detained October 10 when he went to the Tan Son Nhat Airport to leave Vietnam. Police found that his laptop contained data from 121 bank accounts, including 98 from Vietnamese banks and the rest from outside the country.

According to info provided by several banks, at least 10 customers have been robbed off around VND87.5 million ($3,780) in total. Their account information was found in Todorvo's laptop.

He denied accusations that he had stolen the money.

No information on other members in his group has been revealed.

