Briton falls from fifth floor in Ho Chi Minh City

The hotel where Craig Paker was staying. Photo by VnExpress/Son Hoa

Locals panicked after a foreigner was seen falling to the ground from the fifth floor of a hotel in downtown Ho Chi Minh City on Saturday.

Witnesses quickly called an ambulance and the victim was rushed to hospital with crushed legs. Police were also called to the scene, according to Dan Tri newspaper.

The man was later identified as Craig Paker, a 46-year-old British national. He suffered heavy injuries with both legs broken after the 15-meter (49-foot) fall.

Paker has been living in the hotel on Le Lai Street in District 1 with his Vietnamese fiancée for four months, Thanh Nien reported.

Local authorities are still investigating the case.