British tourist found dead aboard during a tour near Vietnam's Ha Long Bay

By Giang Chinh   May 23, 2017 | 09:23 am GMT+7

The young man was found hanged aboard a cruiser anchored near the popular tourism destination.

A British tourist has been found dead aboard a cruise ship that was anchored near the popular tourist staple Ha Long Bay, the local authority said late Monday.

The 19-year-old man, whose identity was not revealed, boarded the cruise ship in Quang Ninh Province on Sunday and left for Cat Ba Island off the northern port city of Hai Phong, Lao Dong (Labor) newspaper reported.

The man had dinner with two friends on board before an argument broke out. He was later found hanged as the ship was anchored in Lan Ha Bay off the island, said Pham Quang Hien, chairman of Cat Hai District.

The victim was immediately rushed to hospital, but doctors said he had died earlier.

The two friends told police investigators the victim had epilepsy and had been upset over relationship issues, the newspaper said.

Further investigations are under way.

In February, an Australian tourist, 54, reportedly jumped off an anchored cruiser with his legs tied to a heavy dumbbell during a tour on Ha Long Bay. After an investigation, the local authority concluded the incident was suicide.

