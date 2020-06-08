VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

British oil expert recovers from Covid-19 in Vietnam

By Chi Le   June 8, 2020 | 11:43 am GMT+7
British oil expert recovers from Covid-19 in Vietnam
Six Covid-19 patients pose with three medical staffs (C) at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi as they are declared healthy, June 8, 2020. Photo courtesy of the Health Ministry.

An oil expert from the U.K. and eight Vietnamese returning from abroad were announced Covid-19 free Monday, reducing Vietnam's active cases to 15.

The 37-year-old British oil expert arrived in Ho Chi Minh City for a Petrovietnam project on a private jet on April 28. He was treated at Cu Chi Field Hospital in HCMC and has tested negative for the novel coronavirus many times.

Two other patients are both male, 26 and 31, who returned from Russia on a repatriation flight on May 13. They were treated at Thai Binh General Hospital near Hanoi and have tested negative three times.

The other six patients, aged 19-47, were treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi. Five of them had returned from Russia on May 13 and one from the U.S. on May 16.

Each of them has tested negative for the novel coronavirus twice.

The 19-year-old student returning from the U.S. said she "feels really lucky" in being treated for Covid-19 in Vietnam.

A 19-year-old Vietnamese returning from the U.S. poses for a photo at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi after recovering from Covid-19, June 8, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Chi Le.

A 19-year-old Vietnamese returning from the U.S. poses for a photo at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi after recovering from Covid-19, June 8, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Chi Le.

"Being a Covid-19 patient in Vietnam, I received good care. When I was admitted, I had nothing to worry about," she said.

All nine patients will continue to stay at hospitals for another 14 more days for monitoring.

With the latest recoveries, Vietnam now has 15 active cases, all Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad.

The nation's Covid-19 tally increased by two to 331 Monday morning, of whom 316 have recovered.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Travel restrictions set to ease between Vietnam, Japan

Travel restrictions set to ease between Vietnam, Japan

Vietnam 13th in global Covid-19 recovery ranking

Vietnam 13th in global Covid-19 recovery ranking

Seven Kuwait returnees add to Vietnam's Covid-19 tally

Seven Kuwait returnees add to Vietnam's Covid-19 tally

See more

Tags:

Vietnam Covid-19

Vietnam Covid-19 treatment

Vietnam Covid-19 patients

recoveries

Hanoi

 

Read more

Seven Vietnamese repatriates bring Covid-19 from Europe

Seven Vietnamese repatriates bring Covid-19 from Europe

Travel restrictions set to ease between Vietnam, Japan

Travel restrictions set to ease between Vietnam, Japan

Vietnam 13th in global Covid-19 recovery ranking

Vietnam 13th in global Covid-19 recovery ranking

Camera catches man kicking 6-year-old boy in his genitals

Camera catches man kicking 6-year-old boy in his genitals

Bottled water firm suspended for sourcing from polluted ditch

Bottled water firm suspended for sourcing from polluted ditch

Iconic soup lands Slovakian Vietnamese on a Forbes map

Iconic soup lands Slovakian Vietnamese on a Forbes map

Seven Kuwait returnees add to Vietnam's Covid-19 tally

Seven Kuwait returnees add to Vietnam's Covid-19 tally

Saigon man jailed for molesting five underage girls

Saigon man jailed for molesting five underage girls

 
go to top