British oil expert recovers from Covid-19 in Vietnam

Six Covid-19 patients pose with three medical staffs (C) at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi as they are declared healthy, June 8, 2020. Photo courtesy of the Health Ministry.

The 37-year-old British oil expert arrived in Ho Chi Minh City for a Petrovietnam project on a private jet on April 28. He was treated at Cu Chi Field Hospital in HCMC and has tested negative for the novel coronavirus many times.

Two other patients are both male, 26 and 31, who returned from Russia on a repatriation flight on May 13. They were treated at Thai Binh General Hospital near Hanoi and have tested negative three times.

The other six patients, aged 19-47, were treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi. Five of them had returned from Russia on May 13 and one from the U.S. on May 16.

Each of them has tested negative for the novel coronavirus twice.

The 19-year-old student returning from the U.S. said she "feels really lucky" in being treated for Covid-19 in Vietnam.

A 19-year-old Vietnamese returning from the U.S. poses for a photo at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi after recovering from Covid-19, June 8, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Chi Le.

"Being a Covid-19 patient in Vietnam, I received good care. When I was admitted, I had nothing to worry about," she said.

All nine patients will continue to stay at hospitals for another 14 more days for monitoring.

With the latest recoveries, Vietnam now has 15 active cases, all Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad.

The nation's Covid-19 tally increased by two to 331 Monday morning, of whom 316 have recovered.