British oil expert is Vietnam's latest Covid-19 patient

The new patient has raised Vietnam's infection tally to 271, active cases to 54, ending the country's nine-day trek of staying clear of new infection.

"Patient 271" is a 37-year-old British expert of Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam). He arrived atSaigon's Tan Son Nhat International Airport on April 28 with 12 other experts on a private jet.

All of them were placed under quarantine upon arrival in Can Gio District and had tested negative upon arrival, according to the Health Ministry.

On May 2, they were tested again and only one was found positive with the virus. The patient is currently being treated at the city's Cu Chi Field Hospital.

Vietnam still continues its record of going 17 days without community transmission. The most recent cases are two students returning from Japan who had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 24.

Of the patients undergoing treatment, 14 are relapsed patients.

Of three critically-ill Covid-19 patients in the country, an 88-year-old Hung Yen woman under treatment in Hanoi, Vietnam’s oldest patient, has tested negative once. The condition of a 64-year-old Hanoi woman has improved slightly while that of a 43-year-old British man in HCMC remains critical.

More than 30,000 people are quarantined in the country – 246 suspected patients kept in hospitals specialized for Covid-19 treatment, over 5,700 at centralized facilities and the rest at home.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 212 countries and territories, with more than 245,000 deaths reported so far.