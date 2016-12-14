British, Australian embassies open visa doors in central Vietnam

The embassies of the United Kingdom and Australia on Tuesday officially opened visa application centers in Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang.

The centers are located in the ACB Building on Bach Dang Street in Hai Chau District, VietnamPlus reported on Tuesday.

Visa applicants in central Vietnam will no longer have to travel to Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City to submit their documents.

Steph Lysaght, deputy head of mission at the British Embassy in Hanoi, said she hoped the center will help push tourism, trade and education between the U.K. and Vietnam.

Embassies and consulates in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will continue to accept visa applications as usual.

Da Nang is the biggest city in central Vietnam and a popular destination for foreign tourists.

China is also in the process of opening a consulate in the central city.

