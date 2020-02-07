Border barracks turns quarantine zone for Vietnamese arriving from China

|
Regiment 123 in Hoang Van Thu Ward, northern Lang Son City, the capital of Lang Son Province, about 20 km from the border, has served as a quarantine zone for Vietnamese returning from China since February 3.
The barracks received 30 more arrivals on Thursday, bringing the total number to the maximum allowed 405.
Arrivals, provided face masks twice a day, toothbrushes and toothpaste, will remain in quarantine for 14 days, released only after testing negative for the virus.
Apart from having their body temperatures checked, returnees have to provide information on their Chinese work location and Vietnamese residence.
Facilities include single-sex dormitories and rooms specifically allocated to mothers with young children.
Tam and her 2-year-old daughter visited a relative in China's Nanning City, returning to Vietnam on February 3 knowing they would face quarantine.
"It's fine here, I get to be in the same room with other mothers... The children get three extra porridge meals [per day]," she said.
At the barracks, breakfast is served at 6:30 a.m., lunch at 11 a.m. and dinner at 5 p.m., all delivered to dormitories to prevent large crowds from gathering.
With the number of arrivals eventually exceeding capacity, some had to sleep on the floor.
Those exhibiting symptoms of 2019-nCoV would be transferred to Lang Son General Hospital for testing and treatment.
Soldiers are tasked with preparing meals for the over 500 occupants of Regiment 123, including the 405 quarantined arrivals.