Border barracks turns quarantine zone for Vietnamese arriving from China

By Giang Huy   February 7, 2020 | 04:52 pm GMT+7

Around 405 Vietnamese returnees from China are leading a regimented existence while under observation at a border military facility in Lang Son Province.

Regiment 123 in Hoang Van Thu Ward, northern Lang Son City, about 17 km from the Huu Nghi Border Gate and 25 km from the Tan Thanh Border Gate, has served as a quarantine zone for Vietnamese returning from China since February 3.

The Regiment received 30 more on Thursday, bringing the total number of people quarantined in the zone to 405. As the zone has reached its maximum capacity, others who came later would be moved to another military quarantine zone.

The quarantined are provided with face masks, toothbrushs, toothpaste and other personal hyegine tools. They would remain in the zone for 14 days, and would only be released if they showed no symptoms.

All the quarantined have their body temperatures checked. They also have to provide info on their work location in China and their residence in Vietnam.

They are then taken to sex-segregated rooms, including rooms for mothers with young children. They are provided beds, blankets and other things per military standards.

Tam and her 2-year-old daughter visited a relative in Chinas Nanning City and returned to Vietnam on February 3. She knew she would be quarantined when she returned.Its fine here, I get to be in the same room with other mothers... The children get 3 extra porridge meals [per day], she said.

People carry on their daily lives like militarypeople, with 3 meals a day: breakfast at 6:30 am, lunch at 11 am and dinner at 5 pm. The meals are carried to each room so people wouldnt have to gather in large crowds.

As the number of people admitted exceeded the Regiments capacity, some had to sleep close to the floor.

The quarantined would have their temperatures checked daily, and be provided with free masks 2 times a day. Those who exhibited symptoms would be transferred to the Lang Son General Hospital for treatment.

Soldiers prepare the meals for over 500 people present in Regiment 123, including 405 quarantined citizens. 70 personnel currently run the place, including personnel from the military, police and medicine.

Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese nCoV coronavirus pneumonia quarantine Lang Son China outbreak infection health
 
