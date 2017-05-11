VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Body of American tourist discovered in Hoi An

By VnExpress   May 11, 2017 | 10:14 am GMT+7

Initial investigations suggest the man committed suicide.

Police in the tourist draw town of Hoi An in central Vietnam discovered the body of an American tourist in a hostel on Wednesday.

The dead man has been identified as a 31-year-old American, but his name has yet to be disclosed.

Police were alerted after locals reported a stench coming from a hostel room on Tran Nhan Tong Street, and subsequently discovered the decomposing body of a male foreigner.

Investigators are treating the death as a suicide.

“The victim had been staying at the hostel since 2016," Colonel Dinh Xuan Nghi, the chief of the Hoi An's police force, said. "During that time, he wrote a suicide note and asked the landlord to send it to his relatives in the U.S.” 

Further investigations are underway.

Earlier this year, an Australian tourist also committed suicide in Ha Long Bay. Stephen John Scott, 54, reportedly jumped off an anchored cruiser with his legs tied to a heavy dumbbell while visiting the popular tourism destination in February.

Related News:
Tags: American tourist Hoi An suicide
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top