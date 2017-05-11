Body of American tourist discovered in Hoi An

Police in the tourist draw town of Hoi An in central Vietnam discovered the body of an American tourist in a hostel on Wednesday.

The dead man has been identified as a 31-year-old American, but his name has yet to be disclosed.

Police were alerted after locals reported a stench coming from a hostel room on Tran Nhan Tong Street, and subsequently discovered the decomposing body of a male foreigner.

Investigators are treating the death as a suicide.

“The victim had been staying at the hostel since 2016," Colonel Dinh Xuan Nghi, the chief of the Hoi An's police force, said. "During that time, he wrote a suicide note and asked the landlord to send it to his relatives in the U.S.”

Further investigations are underway.

Earlier this year, an Australian tourist also committed suicide in Ha Long Bay. Stephen John Scott, 54, reportedly jumped off an anchored cruiser with his legs tied to a heavy dumbbell while visiting the popular tourism destination in February.