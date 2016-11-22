VnExpress International
Bodies of missing girls found in Hanoi as rape suspect confesses to murders

By Phuong Son   November 22, 2016 | 02:10 pm GMT+7
Family members and locals reacted as the bodies were recovered from the garden. Photo by VnExpress/Phuong Son

The two girls, aged 9 and 10, were allegedly killed and buried six months ago.

Police in Hanoi have found the bodies of two long-missing girls, after a rape suspect confessed to multiple crimes.

The man, Dao Van Hung, 31, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly trying to rape a local woman in Phu Xuyen District.

At the police station, he also admitted to killing two girls and burying their bodies in his garden six months ago.

Police then recovered the bodies. They are working to clarify his statement and will conduct tests to find out whether the young girls had been raped.

On May 14, two girls aged 9 and 10 visited one of their grandmothers but never came home. DNA tests have confirmed the bodies are the girls.

Tags: missing girls bodies deaths murder
 
