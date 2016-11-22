Bodies of missing girls found in Hanoi as rape suspect confesses to murders

Family members and locals reacted as the bodies were recovered from the garden. Photo by VnExpress/Phuong Son

Police in Hanoi have found the bodies of two long-missing girls, after a rape suspect confessed to multiple crimes.

The man, Dao Van Hung, 31, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly trying to rape a local woman in Phu Xuyen District.

At the police station, he also admitted to killing two girls and burying their bodies in his garden six months ago.

Police then recovered the bodies. They are working to clarify his statement and will conduct tests to find out whether the young girls had been raped.

On May 14, two girls aged 9 and 10 visited one of their grandmothers but never came home. DNA tests have confirmed the bodies are the girls.

