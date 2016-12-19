VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Boat anchor gets caught on 100-kilo Vietnam War bomb

By Giang Chinh   December 19, 2016 | 10:54 am GMT+7

Officers said it is one of thousands dropped by the U.S. during the Christmas Bombings in 1972.

Military officers in the northern port city of Hai Phong successfully removed a bomb weighing around 100 kilograms that had been dragged up by the anchor of a cargo vessel on Sunday.

The ship pulled anchor on Saturday afternoon, carrying along a rusty bomb of more than one meter long from the bottom of the river.

All crew members were moved from the ship, and military officers spent a day moving the bomb to a safe place.

An officer said the bomb was one of thousands dropped by the U.S. during the Christmas Bombings over Hanoi, Hai Phong and several northern provinces between December 12 and 30, 1972.

Unexploded ordnance still covers a fifth of Vietnam and explosions occur frequently, killing more than 1,500 people every year and maiming and injuring 2,200 more, according to official data.

Related news:

230kg war bomb deactivated in central Vietnam

Another massive war bomb found in central Vietnam

Tags: Vietnam war UXO
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top