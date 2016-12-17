VnExpress International
Blaze rips through Saigon gas station

By Son Hoa, Quoc Thang   December 17, 2016 | 10:43 am GMT+7

Nobody was hurt but scores of vehicles were destroyed in the incident on Friday.

Flames tore through a gas station in Ho Chi Minh City's Go Vap District on Friday afternoon, destroying about 40 motorcycles.

Nobody was hurt in the incident but the fire caused panic among local residents on Quang Trung Street.

blaze-rips-through-saigon-gas-station

The fire broke out at a gas station near Hanh Thong Tay Market. Photos by VnExpress/Son Hoa and Quoc Thang
blaze-rips-through-saigon-gas-station-1

The fire started when a tank truck carrying gasoline was entering the station. "Flames engulfed the whole station. No one dared to come close to put out the fire,” a witness told VnExpress.
blaze-rips-through-saigon-gas-station-2

The fire spread to a parking lot behind the gas station, burning down about 40 motorcycles.
blaze-rips-through-saigon-gas-station-3

“Students of a nearby university rushed out to save their properties but it was too late,” a local said.
blaze-rips-through-saigon-gas-station-4

The blaze also destroyed a number of clothes stalls in Hanh Thong Tay Market.
blaze-rips-through-saigon-gas-station-5

“All my money had been poured into that stall,” a trader said.
blaze-rips-through-saigon-gas-station-6

At around 6 p.m., firefighters finally put out the fire.
blaze-rips-through-saigon-gas-station-7

A policeman checked the tank truck.
blaze-rips-through-saigon-gas-station-8

The incident caused traffic jams over nearly four kilometers along Quang Trung Street.

