Blackout causes chaos at Hanoi's international airport

According to the airport's representative, at 2:50 p.m., a thunderstorm and lightning damaged the electricity system of Soc Son District Electricity, which supplies power to Noi Bai. Two minutes after the blackout, backup power was turned on.

Important areas like the air traffic control tower were not affected as they are equipped with uninterruptible power supply (UPS).

Passengers check-in at Terminal 1, Noi Bai International Airport. Photo by VnExpress/D. Loan

However, passengers checking in at Vietnam Airlines' counters in Terminal 1 had to wait for 10 to 15 minutes as the computer system experienced technical problems when restarting.

Noi Bai representative said that Vietnamese and international airlines' operations were not affected by the blackout.

According to VnExpress' reporters, the disruption at the check-in counters in Terminal 1 have caused overcrowding and long waiting lines. Additionally, many delayed boarding the plane due to heavy rain, which resulted in jams at boarding gates.