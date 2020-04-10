Binh Thuan discharges its last two Covid-19 patients

"Patient 36" and "Patient 44" were both treated at the Binh Thuan General Hospital of the south central province. Their infections were linked to 51-year-old Dang Thi Lynh Trang, a Vietnamese businesswoman in Binh Thuan who triggered at least 10 cases, mostly family members and acquaintances, after returning from the U.S. on March 2.

"Patient 36" is a 64-year-old female housekeeper employed by Trang and "Patient 44" is the 12-year-old son of one of Trang's employees who was also infected.

Trang and eight other patients linked to her, six in Binh Thuan and two men in HCMC, were discharged earlier.

Vietnam has recorded 255 cases so far, and 133 have been discharged.