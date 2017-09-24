biking-for-equality-and-diversity-at-hanoi-pride-parade

The 2017 Hanoi Pride attracted thousands of people, who biked and paraded on the streets of Hanoi to express their support for diversity and equality. Photo via Hanoi Pride Facebook.

Thousands of people both young and old took to the streets of Hanoi last Saturday in support of the annual Hanoi Pride Parade.

The Bike Rally and Pride Fest were part of the 2017 Hanoi Pride Week, which took place from September 18-24. This was Viet Pride's fifth year of celebrations, and events were held in 17 cities and provinces across the country.

The 2017 Hanoi Pride Week kicked off with film screenings, exhibitions, workshops and a queer disco with the aim of calling on more community support for the LGBTQ rights movement.

Viet Pride was born in 2012 when homosexuality was still regarded as a taboo by much of the country. The goal of Viet Pride is to "advocate for an end of prejudice, discrimination, shame and invisibility faced by the LGBTQ community."

The 2017 Hanoi Pride Parade received major support from 11 donors and organizations, including the Nordic Embassies (Denmark, Norway, Finland and Sweden) in Hanoi.

45 people, including ambassadors, diplomats, local staff and their families participated in the rally and the parade to express their support for international human rights, including the rights of the LGBTQ community.

This is the second year in a row that representatives of the Nordic countries have walked and biked in Hanoi to show their support for LGBTQ rights. Courtesy of Nordic Embassies.

"This event is an opportunity to team up and to celebrate diversity, tolerance and equal rights for all," the Nordic Embassies said in a press release. "Everyone should be able to love who they want. Be who they are. We all have the same universal rights and we all want to feel the same respect for our integrity and choices."