belarus-to-help-hanoi-develop-green-public-transport

Belarus plans to assist Hanoi in developing a subway and electric bus network to meet the growing transport demand for Vietnam's capital city.

In a meeting with the city's officials on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Semashko of Belarus called for more opportunities in bilateral cooperation, especially in public transport development.

He also said after the free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Vietnam entered into force last month, Belarus is now trying to boost investment in the Southeast Asian market.

Hanoi's Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Suu said the city is calling for investment to develop eight urban railway and metro lines as well as green buses powered by gas and electricty.

Belarus itself is in the process of upgrading its public transport systems. The Minsk metro is currently the country's only metro, serving about 800,000 passengers a year. According to media reports, electric buses are expected to hit Minsk streets by the end of the year.

Hanoi is trying to upgrade its fleet of public buses. Photo by baochinhphu.vn

