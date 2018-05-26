BCI Asia awards Vietnam’s top 10 architecture, real estate firms

Vietnam’s 10 most active architecture firms and property developers received the BCI Asia Top 10 Awards in Ho Chi Minh City on May 25.

The portfolios of these elite architecture firms contain $7.57 billion worth of properties scheduled to start construction in Vietnam this year while the portfolios of these top developers contain $3.92 billion.

The winners of 2018 are architecture and property firms with the greatest aggregate value of projects under construction during the last full calendar year weighted by the extent of their sustainability efforts. For architecture firm, pre-tender projects were included to recognize early incorporation of green design efforts.

BCI Asia Top 10 Developers Award 2018 were given to Dat Xanh Group, Empire Group, FLC Group, Hung Thinh Real Estate Business Investment Corporation, MBLand Holdings, Phuc Khang Corporation, Sun Group, Tien Phuoc Real Estate Joint Stock Company, VinaCapital Real Estate Co Ltd, and Vingroup, during a ceremony at the Sheraton Saigon Hotel & Towers.

(From L) Mr Vo Chi Anh (BCI Asia), Mr Linh Nguyen (Dat Xanh), Ms Nguyen Hoang Tu Anh (Empire), Mr Ngo Van Thu (FLC), Mr Pham Khac Khoan (Hung Thinh), Ms Tran Thi Thanh Nhan (MBLand), Mr Tran Tam (Phuc Khang), Ms Nguyen Lam Nhi Thuy (Sun Group), ), Mr Le Minh Khanh (Tien Phuoc), Ms Hoang Bach Duong (Vingroup), Mr Mike Gammel (VinaCapital), Mr Tran Thanh Sang (USG Boral), Mr Robert Krups (BCI Asia), Dr Matthias Krups (BCI Asia)

BCI Asia Top 10 Architects Award 2018 were presented to Archetype Vietnam Ltd, BE Southeast Asia Co Ltd, DAC - Vietnam Architectural Design and Consultancy Company, Dark Horse Architecture Co Ltd, DP Consulting Co Ltd, GK Archi Co Ltd, Mai-Archi Co Ltd, NQH Architects Co Ltd, RSP Architects Planners & Engineers (Vietnam) Co Ltd, and West Green Design Inc.

(From L) Mr Vo Chi Anh (BCI Asia), Mr Jean-Francois Chevance (Archetype), Mr Cung Thanh Dat (BE), Mr Pham Viet Hung (DAC), Mr Andrew Richard Frost (Dark Horse), Mr Tran Song Son (DP), Ms Le Nguyen Huong Giang (GK Archi), Ms Nguyen Thi Tuyet Mai (Mai-Archi), Mr Ngo Quan Hien (NQH), Ms Michelle Lim Su Ying (RSP), Mr Joe Dao (West Green Design), Mr Tran Thanh Sang (USG Boral), Mr Robert Krups (BCI Asia), Dr Matthias Krups (BCI Asia). For more information or to see the winners of the Top Ten Awards, visit www.bciasiatop10awards.com/

BCI ASIA Awards 2018 in Vietnam also included FuturArc Prize, FuturArc Green Leadership Award, Interior Design Award. The FuturArc Prize has two categories of International Green Design Prize for Students and Professionals. Vietnamese student winners were Nguyen Quynh Nghi and her team from the University of Architecture, Ho Chi Minh City, Trinh Tuan Dung and his team from the University of Architecture, and Dong Do from the International University in Hanoi. In the professional category, Tran Ngoc Ban's team won the merit prize.

For the FuturArc Green Leadership Award, Vietnam had four winners and three merit recipients this year for the International Awards for Green Built Projects. For the Interior Design Award, Vietnam had nine projects in various sectors including hospitality, food & beverage, and residential to win the International Awards for Interior Design Projects for the first time.

BCI ASIA Awards 2018 was proudly supported by Awards Partner - USG Boral; Event Partners including Grohe, Hafele, Hangrohe and Sunbrella; FuturArc Prize Platinum Sponsor – BASF; FuturArc Prize Gold Sponsor - Phuc Khang; FuturArc Green Leadership Award Platinum Sponsor – Schueco; Interior Design Awards Gold Sponsor - Compact Saigon (HPL Group); Exhibitors including Anjubao, Armstrong, Dong Hanh (Bravat), Ivan, Kingspan, My Khang, and Wacker Chemicals; Gallery Sponsor - Molution.

BCI construction media group reports future construction projects in the Asia Pacific region. BCI bridges the information gap between design consultants seeking to specify products for their projects and suppliers seeking to inform them about building products and new construction technologies. BCI Asia conducts more than 250,000 face-to-face and phone interviews with architects, developers, engineers and contractors every year, reporting on approximately $400 billion worth of projects. Besides promoting efficiency and transparency through its research services, BCI also publishes FuturArc journal, Construction+ and other architectural books.