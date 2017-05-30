VnExpress International
Australian warship to pay five-day visit to central Vietnam

By Nguyen Dong   May 30, 2017 | 05:34 pm GMT+7
The HMAS Ballarat of the Royal Australian Navy will be visiting Vietnam this weekend.

The port call is expected to bolster military ties and cooperative relations.

An Australian warship will be making a five-day visit to the central city of Da Nang in a bid to strengthen ties between Vietnam and Australia, according to an announcement made by the city's information department on Tuesday.

The HMAS Ballarat, a Anzac-class guided missile frigate of the Royal Australian Navy, will be arriving in Da Nang, Vietnam's third largest city, on June 4. This is the ship's second visit to the country after a 2013 port call in Ho Chi Minh City.

During this visit, the ship's crew of 166 sailors, led by Lieutenant-Colonel David Landon, will join a range of friendly activities including art and sports exchanges with the Vietnamese navy before they conduct a joint operation at sea. The visit is expected to bolster military ties and the cooperative relationship between the two countries.

The HMAS Ballarat left an Australian navy base on Garden Island, New South Wales in April and is currently on a four-month deployment throughout Southeast Asia, where it has been conducting bilateral and multilateral exercises with other nations.

