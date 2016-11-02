Australian warship makes port call in central Vietnam

Australian naval ship HMAS Warramunga carrying 180 officers and crew members began its six-day visit at the Cam Ranh International Port in the central province of Khanh Hoa on Wednesday.



The officers and crew from the Anzac-class frigate of the Royal Australian Navy will meet with senior officers of the High Command of the Naval Region 4 in Vietnam during the visit.



The Australian guests will also participate in sports activities with Vietnamese peers and explore the local culture.



The visit aims at strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two countries’ navies.

The HMAS Warramunga has a displacement of 3,720 tons and measures 118 meters long. It can travel at up to 27 nautical miles per hour.

Australia has helped train more than 1,500 military officers of the People's Army of Vietnam since 1999.

The visit by the Australian warship followed the port call by three Chinese naval ships at Cam Ranh on October 22.

The new international port, opened in March this year, is separate from Vietnam's military installations at Cam Ranh. The port has hosted military ships from several other countries including Russia, Japan, India and the U.S.

