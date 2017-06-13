Australian tourist dies of heart attack during Vietnam trip

The Quang Ninh Province General Hospital in northern Vietnam has confirmed that an Australian man died of a heart attack last weekend.

Dennis Paus Hendrik, 57, was admitted with shortness of breath and chest pain. He died more than one hour later, the hospital said, as cited by Voice of Vietnam.

Doctors reportedly said they had made different efforts but given his history of heart conditions, they could not save him.

Hendrik and two family members arrived in Vietnam on May 30. They were in Quang Ninh to see the world-famous Ha Long Bay.