Australian man found dead in Saigon apartment block

Police in Ho Chi Minh City are looking into the death of an Australian man whose body was found inside an apartment on Ky Con Street in District 1, the Phap luat Plus news site reported on Thursday.

On September 14, employees of the block decided to break down the door of the man’s apartment on the 12th floor after reports of a strange smell coming from the apartment. Inside they found the dead man and immediately reported it to local police.

The building in Ho Chi Minh City where the Australian man was found dead. Photo from Phapluatplus.vn

Initial investigations found that the Australian had entered Vietnam on a tourist visa on September 6 and rented the apartment by himself.

