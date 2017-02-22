VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Australia’s Trisun Energy to build $520 mln waste treatment plant in Vietnam

By Trung Son   February 22, 2017 | 02:29 pm GMT+7
Australia’s Trisun Energy to build $520 mln waste treatment plant in Vietnam
In Ho Chi Minh City, the majority of trash is sent to landfill sites. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Nguyen

Upon completion, it can handle over 40 percent of daily waste volume from Vietnam’s largest city

Australia's Trisun Green Energy Co has secured approval to build a $520-million waste treatment plant outside Ho Chi Minh City, according to the municipal government. 

The Sydney-based firm will apply plasma gasification technology in the plant to burn 3,000 tons of garbage per day, equivalent to more than 40 percent of the city's volume of waste.

Most of garbage from the city, Vietnam's largest economic hub, has so far been treated by burial method at landfill sites, which poses a high risk of pollution to the environment. The remaining waste is incinerated and a small portion gets recycled.

The plant, to be built in the suburban district of Cu Chi for 33 months, will use runaway heat for generating electricity while the post-incineration material will be used for making building materials.

The cost to treat each ton of solid household waste at $20.63 per ton will be covered by Ho Chi Minh City while the Australian firm will negotiate the cost for treating industrial, medical and hazardous waste with their generators.

In October 2016, the city gave Cienco, a state-owned company providing environmental services, the go-ahead to build the first waste treatment plant that can generate power.

Data from the municipal environment department showed the city produces about 2.5 million tons of garbage each year, costing it VND1 trillion ($44 million) for waste treatment.

Related news:

>  Garbage to fuel HCM City's power needs

>  In search of treasure from trash, rivalry gears up among Saigon waste collectors

Tags: waste treatment plant electricity
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top