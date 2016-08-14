VnExpress International
Australia kicks off $1.9 million project to support Vietnamese women

August 14, 2016 | 07:31 am GMT+7

The project aims at ethic women from the poorest regions of Vietnam.

The Australian embassy and three other non-government organizations (NGOs) kicked off a project named “Women’s Economic Empowerment through Agriculture Value Chain Enhancement” in Hanoi on August 12. 

Accordingly, the Australian government will grant AUD2.5 million ($1.9 million) for the four year project.

Ethic women and children in Sapa, Lao Cai. Photo by VnExpress/Anh Thu

The project will help some 1,800 Vietnamese ethic women in the two northern provinces of Lao Cai and Bac Kan do small scale farming by training them in marketing, finance, making a business plan, negotiations and legal matters.

“This project will pave the way for a substantial new program of Australian support for women’s economic empowerment in Vietnam’s north-west over the coming years,” said Stott Despoja, Australian Ambassador for Women and Girls Natasha.

Three international NGOs, SNV, Oxfam and CARE International will carry out the project.

Tags: ethic women Vietnamese women Australia
 
