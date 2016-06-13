Australia blocks Vietnam slaughterhouses for animal cruelty

The Australian livestock exporters took response to allegations of animal cruelty by Animals Australia, suspending a feedlot in Hai Phong City and several slaughterhouses in Bai Do Village, Phu Xuyen District, Hanoi, according to Alison Penfold, CEO of Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council (ALEC).

“There is no sidestepping the issue, if the evidence is of brutal treatment of Australian cattle – such as sledge hammering or other cruel practices then individual exporter, feedlot or abattoir systems to oversee control and traceability have failed to detect them,” Penfold said on ALEC's statement published on June 12.

Besides the suspensions on the aforementioned feedlot and slaughterhouses, Penfold also added exporters had taken other actions to interrogate their supply chains which includes increasing overseeing staff, reviewing livestock number and CCTV system.

According to the Meat & Livestock Australia Limited, Viet Nam was the second largest live cattle importer of Australia in the fiscal year 2014-2015 with 309,505 heads, valued at AUD328 million.