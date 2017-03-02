VnExpress International
Australia and Vietnam commence work and holiday visa agreement

By VnExpress   March 2, 2017 | 10:47 am GMT+7
The program offers up to 200 multiple-entry one-year work and study visas to citizens of both countries.

Australia and Vietnam have commenced a reciprocal work and holiday visa arrangement that will offer hundreds of young people opportunities to visit and work in the two countries, starting March 1, according to reports posted on the Vietnamese government's official website.

Each year, 200 eligible Vietnamese applicants will be granted visas to Australia, and 200 Australians will similarly be able to enter Vietnam.

This arrangement will allow young Vietnamese, between the ages of 18 and 30, to travel to Australia where they can work or study for the entire year, but for no longer than six months with any one employer or four months with any particular institute of study.

It will also allow young Australians to work and holiday in Vietnam.

The visa applicants must have sufficient funds to support themselves for the trip, must hold a university degree and must be under the age of 30. 

Vietnam's Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs will select prospective candidates for the program.

According to the website of the Ministry of Immigration of Australia, those who have tourist and work visas have the opportunity to extend the visa for one more year if they spend three months working in rural areas.

Vietnam is the latest country to enter a reciprocal work and holiday visa arrangement with Australia.

The agreement was designed to increase understanding between the peoples of the two countries, and contribute to the economic, security and innovation partnerships.

The Vietnamese and Australian governments initially signed the agreement in March 2015 as part of Vietnam's effort to expand and improve its overseas labor force.

Vietnam sent a record 126,000 workers overseas in 2016. The Vietnamese government has set a target of sending 105,000 workers abroad in 2017; Japan, South Korea and Taiwan continue to be the core markets.

