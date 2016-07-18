Aussie businessman found dead at home in Saigon

The alley where Lee Alex, who was found dead at his house on Saturday morning, lived. Photo by VnExpress/Hai Hieu

Ho Chi Minh City police are investigating after an Australian man was found dead last weekend at his house in District 10.

Lee Alex, 51, was the director of an education and tourism company. His staff made relentless attempts to contact him on Saturday morning but to no avail, prompting them to call the police.

Police rushed to his house and broke into it only to find his body lying naked in bed on the first floor with bloodstains on his nose and his mouth.

According to the police, Alex's motorbike was gone and there were signs that somebody might have rummaged through the house.

According to his neighbors, Alex had been renting the house for over a year and lived there alone. He was friendly and still seen the day before, they said.

Further investigations would be underway, the police said.

Related news:

> American man found dead in Vietnam hotel

> Ukranian couple found dead in Khanh Hoa, foul play suspected