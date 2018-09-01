Asian Games: No bronze as Vietnam goes down fighting

Vietnam vs UAE: the goals

Vietnam's dream run at the Asian Games fizzled out with a 3-4 defeat to UAE in the penalty shootout after the scores were level at a goal each at full time.

Vietnam's coach Park Hang-seo looks down after his team's defeat. Photo by Duc Dong

The bronze medal has gone to UAE. Several Vietnamese players were in tears, being comforted by their teammates. The Vietnamese players climbed over the barricades and bowed to their loyal fans, who responded by applauding.

VIE: Tran Minh Vuong missed his shot.

UAE: Aldarmki Shaheen scored the fourth penalty.

VIE: Phan Van Duc took the fourth shot and did it.

UAE: Aldhanhani Khaled scored the third penalty.

VIE: Ha Duc Chinh took the third penalty for Vietnam and succeeded.

UAE: Alameri Zayed scored the second penalty for UAE

VIE: Nguyen Quang Hai missed his shot.

UAE: Alhashmi Ahmad also successfully converted the penalty for UAE.

VIE: Vu Van Thanh took the first penalty for Vietnam and he succeeded.

The game went straight into penalties.

In 90'+4, a wonderful free kick from Tran Minh Vuong was saved by the UAE goalkeeper.

Bóng vọt xà ngang

UAE received another yellow in 90'+1.

The second half had three extra minutes.

Vietnam struck continuously during the last minutes of the second half but missed at least three clear chances.

Vietnam had a close shot in 76':

Hà Đức Chinh lao vào dứt điểm cận thành

In 73', Nguyen Van Quyet, who scored the Vietnam's goal, could not continue to play due to injuries and was subbed out for Phan Van Duc.

Photo by Duc Dong

Chinh tried it againt at 70' but was flagged for being offside. The referee's decision was controversial however.

In 67', Ha Duc Chinh tried his luck with a shot but couldn't beat UAE goalkeeper.

Ha Duc Chinh (C) with a shot that was saved by the goalkeeper. Photo by Duc Dong

UAE received a yellow card in 61'.

Two players fight for the ball. Photo by Duc Dong

In 59', Nguyen Quang Hai had shot blocked by UAE defenders.

Nguyen Quang Hai with a shot that was blocked by UAE defenders. Photo by Duc Dong

UAE missed a shot in 46':

Bóng chệch cột dọc

UAE switched to playing counter attack in the second half.

The teams came back for the second half at 4:03 p.m.

The first half ended 1-1.

In last minute of the first half, Vietnam deployed a quick free kick but the shot from Nguyen Quang Hai was blocked by an UAE defender.

Việt Nam - UAE

The first half has two extra minutes.

In 38', UAE missed a free kick.

Vietnam's goalkeeper saves a shot. Photo by Duc Dong

In 30', Vietnam's center back Bui Tien Dung missed an easy header into an unmarked goal.

Bui Tien Dung misses a header. Photo by Duc Dong

In 27', Vietnam scored!

Việt Nam - AUE: Văn Quyết gỡ hòa cho Olympic Việt Nam

Vietnam restored parity with Nguyen Van Quyet, jersey number 10, tapping in from very close range following a succession within the box.

Nguyen Van Quyet (L) celebrates his goal. Photo by Duc Dong

UAE scored in 17'.

Tỷ số là 1-0 cho UAE

Alhashmi Ahmad, number 7, scored for UAE after a shot outside the box. Vietnam's loose defense was easily broken.

10 minutes in, Vietnam had most of the ball possession.

2': UAE goalkeeper blocked a dangerous long range shot from Vu Van Thanh.

Vietnam entered the field in red and UAE in white.

Photo by Duc Dong

Vietnam sent three forwards into the first half and UAE two.

Vietnam's fans at the stadium in Indonesia. Photo by Duc Dong

Vietnam entered the playoff for the bronze medal at the Pakan Sari Stadium in Pakansari, Indonesia after losing South Korea during the semifinal of the 2018 Asian Games (ASIAD) on Wednesday.

It was the first time Vietnam's national enter entered Asiad quarterfinals.

Back in Vietnam, fans have shrugged off the semifinal defeat and were ready for the match in full force, and with full excitement. Ho Chi Minh City has closed several central roads to give space for cheering fans while Hanoi has prepared a big welcome celebration on Sunday.

A fan puts on clown costume, ready to cheer for the national team, on Nguyen Hue walking street in District 1, HCMC. Photo by Quynh Tran

The southern city has limited vehicles from all downtown streets until midnight on Saturday, and imposed a blanket ban on a part of Nguyen Hue Street from 2 until 11 p.m., and a part of Le Thanh Ton between 5 and 8 p.m. The restrictions are to serve crowds of fans expected for Vietnam's last Asiad match, and Independence Day celebrations on Sunday.