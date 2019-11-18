Arrogant Vietnamese cops get the boot for harassing civilians

Captain Le Thi Hien who created a fracas at the Saigon airport, and senior lieutenant Nguyen Xo Viet who threw trash at one rest stop staff and slapping another in northern Vietnam have lost their jobs.

Hien, 36, with the Dong Da District traffic police, was caught on camera shoving and shouting at people at Ho Chi Minh City's Tan Son Nhat Airport in August.

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam imposed a flight ban on Hien as she created a huge disturbance at the the international airport. She also used offensive language against airport staff and pulled the hair of a security agent.

A video screenshot shows Le Thi Hien at a check-in counter in Tan Son Nhat International Airport, Ho Chi Minh City, August 11, 2019.

Dong Da police suspended her for a month for "displaying behavior that violated public etiquette for People’s Army personnel." She was also removed from the Party.

Following this, Hien submitted her resignation from the police force. The decision on her dismissal from service was announced Monday.

On August 11, Hien and her family were on a flight from Saigon to Hanoi and checked in four bags weighing 57 kilograms. She then tried to check in another piece weighing eight kilograms, but airlines staff told her to carry it by hand instead.

Hien was uncooperative and shouted at airport personnel, according to the Southern Airports Authority. When she was escorted out to resolve the issue, she continued to scream and shove people, injuring one in the process, it added.

Senior lieutenant Nguyen Xo Viet, 35, threw trash at one staff and slapped another last week at the Hai Dang rest stop on an expressway connecting Thai Nguyen Province with Hanoi. He too received his marching orders Monday.

Thai Nguyen police said Viet had harmed other people, intentionally destroyed their property, and violated the code of conduct of the police force. His behaviors have angered both the public and the force, the police added.

Viet was identified by some Vietnamese social media users after the CCTV footage showing his abuse of the staff was circulated online.

The footage shows Viet sending his son to a food stall. The boy returns to his father with a package of ready-to-eat sausage and is stopped by two employees, one male, one female, because he had not paid for what he'd taken.

The father makes a sign calling his son to go to him. As the boy stands, confused about what to do next, the father approaches him, takes the sausages out and throws the package at the face of the female staff. He slaps the male staff next.