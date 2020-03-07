VnExpress International
Army moves in as Hanoi records Covid-19 infection

By Giang Huy   March 7, 2020 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

Hanoi’s Truc Bach Street, where the city's first Covid-19 patient resides, was disinfected by the Vietnamese Army's Chemical Division Saturday.

Vehicles of the Vietnamese Armys Chemical Division, including five vehicles provided by the Response Center for Chemical, Radioactive Incidents, have sprayed chemicals to cleanse and disinfect quarantined areas in Truc Bach and neighboring streets Saturday morning.

Around 13 vehicles and 70 soldiers in total are at the scene to disinfect the streets.

House number 125 on Truc Bach Street, where the 17th Covid-19 patient stays, has been sealed and disinfected.

Nguyen Hong Nhung, who returned from Europe, was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on Friday night. The 26-year-old woman is the first infection case in Hanoi and Vietnam's 17th after the country went 22 days with no new infection.
Chemicals are sparayed along the Chau Long Street, which connects with Truc Bach.

A soldier of the Chemical Division wears a protective suit and is equipped with a chemical gun.

Cua Bac Street, about a kilometer away from the quarantined areas, is also sprayed.

A team of soldiers finishes spraying the streets from Truc Bach to Cua Bac.

A medical worker disinfects the nooks and crannies of nearby streets.

Citizens within the Truc Bach quarantine area inform medical staffs of their current health status.

Hanoi on Saturday afternoon announced a personal chauffeur and an aunt of Hanoi's first Covid-19 patient, Nguyen Hong Nhung, become the 19th and 20th infection cases in Vietnam, raising the city's total infections to three. They also reside in Truc Bach.

The Ministry of Health on Saturday morning confirmed the 18th infection case, a 27-year-old man who has been quarantined in northern Ninh Binh Province upon returning to Vietnam from Daegu since Wednesday.
