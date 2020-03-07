Army moves in as Hanoi records Covid-19 infection

|
Vehicles of the Vietnamese Army's Chemical Division, including five provided by the Response Center for Chemical, Radioactive Incidents, sprayed chemicals to cleanse and disinfect quarantined areas in Truc Bach and neighboring streets.
|
Around 13 vehicles and 70 soldiers in total were deployed in the operation.
|
The house at 125 Truc Bach Street, where the country's 17th Covid-19 patient stays, was sealed and disinfected.
Nguyen Hong Nhung, who returned from Europe, was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on Friday night. The 26-year-old woman is the first infection case in Hanoi and Vietnam's 17th after the country went 22 days with no new infection.
|
Chau Long Street, which connects with Truc Bach, was also sprayed with disinfectant.
|
A soldier of the Chemical Division with a protective suit, mask and a chemical sprayer.
|
Cua Bac Street, about a kilometer away from the quarantined areas, was also disinfected.
|
A team of soldiers pack up after spraying streets from Truc Bach to Cua Bac.
|
A medical worker on foot disinfected every nook and cranny of nearby streets.
|
Residents in the Truc Bach quarantine area informed medical staff of their current health status.
Hanoi on Saturday afternoon announced a personal chauffeur and an aunt of Hanoi's first Covid-19 patient, Nguyen Hong Nhung, become the 19th and 20th infection cases in Vietnam, raising the city's total infections to three. They also reside in Truc Bach.
The Ministry of Health on Saturday morning confirmed the 18th infection case, a 27-year-old man who has been quarantined in northern Ninh Binh Province upon returning to Vietnam from Daegu since Wednesday.