Contact us       
Army general nominated as vice chairman of National Assembly

By Vo Hai, Toan Dao   April 4, 2016 | 12:01 pm GMT+7
General Do Ba Ty, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Defense Minister. Photo:Giang Huy

Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on Monday nominated General Do Ba Ty, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Defense Minister, as a vice chairman of the NA.

Former chairman of the NA’s Finance and Budget Committee Phung Quoc Hien was nominated as another vice chairman the same day. Ngan also asked the NA to name Lieutenant General Vo Trong Viet, deputy defense minister, a member of the NA’s Standing Committee.

The newly elected NA chairwoman nominated three women as members of the Standing Committee: Vice Chairwoman of the NA's Office Nguyen Thanh Hai, Vice Chairwoman of the NA’s Social Affairs Committee Nguyen Thuy Anh and Vice Chairwoman of the NA’s Judicial Affairs Committee Le Thi Nga. The remaining two members of the NA Standing Committee nominated on Monday were Vice Chairman of the Party’s Central Inspection Commission Nguyen Duc Hai and Vice Chairman of the NA's Deputy Affairs Committee Tran Van Tuy.

Results from the voting of the nominated positions are expected to be announced later on Monday.

