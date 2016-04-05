VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Army general becomes vice chairman of National Assembly

By Vo Hai, Toan Dao   April 5, 2016 | 09:14 am GMT+7
Army general becomes vice chairman of National Assembly
General Do Ba Ty, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Defense Minister. Photo: Giang Huy

Vietnam’s National Assembly on Tuesday announced that General Do Ba Ty, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Defense Minister, has been approved to become its vice chairman.

The other vice chairman of the NA appointed in the same day was Phung Quoc Hien, Former chairman of the NA’s Finance and Budget Committee. Lieutenant General Vo Trong Viet, deputy defense minister, became a member of the NA’s Standing Committee.

The other members of the NA’s Standing Committee, who were appointed Tuesday, included: Vice Chairwoman of the NA Office Nguyen Thanh Hai, Vice Chairwoman of the NA’s Social Affairs Committee Nguyen Thuy Anh and Vice Chairwoman of the NA’s Judicial Affairs Committee Le Thi Nga, Vice Chairman of the Party’s Central Inspection Commission Nguyen Duc Hai, Vice Chairman of the NA Deputy Affairs Committee Tran Van Tuy, and Vice Chairman of the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs Ha Ngoc Chien.

Tags: Vietnam National Assembly army general Do Ba Ty Vietnam vice chairman of National Assembly
 
Read more
First cases of Zika virus confirmed in Vietnam

First cases of Zika virus confirmed in Vietnam

Vietnam boosts nuclear weapon disarmament, non-proliferation

Vietnam boosts nuclear weapon disarmament, non-proliferation

International NGOs pledge $12.3m aid for drought hit areas

International NGOs pledge $12.3m aid for drought hit areas

Draft media law to outline prohibited acts

Draft media law to outline prohibited acts

Vietnam congratulates Myanmar’s new foreign minister

Vietnam congratulates Myanmar’s new foreign minister

Vietnam pledges to prevent illegal fishing

Vietnam pledges to prevent illegal fishing

Agriculture minister apologizes after food safety comments

Agriculture minister apologizes after food safety comments

Vietnam stops illegal Chinese fishing activities during 17-day patrol

Vietnam stops illegal Chinese fishing activities during 17-day patrol

 
go to top