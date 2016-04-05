Army general becomes vice chairman of National Assembly

General Do Ba Ty, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Defense Minister. Photo: Giang Huy

The other vice chairman of the NA appointed in the same day was Phung Quoc Hien, Former chairman of the NA’s Finance and Budget Committee. Lieutenant General Vo Trong Viet, deputy defense minister, became a member of the NA’s Standing Committee.

The other members of the NA’s Standing Committee, who were appointed Tuesday, included: Vice Chairwoman of the NA Office Nguyen Thanh Hai, Vice Chairwoman of the NA’s Social Affairs Committee Nguyen Thuy Anh and Vice Chairwoman of the NA’s Judicial Affairs Committee Le Thi Nga, Vice Chairman of the Party’s Central Inspection Commission Nguyen Duc Hai, Vice Chairman of the NA Deputy Affairs Committee Tran Van Tuy, and Vice Chairman of the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs Ha Ngoc Chien.