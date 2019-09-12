Army decontaminates Hanoi light bulb warehouse site following fire

Military vehicles arrived at the Rang Dong warehouse at around 8 a.m. to prepare for the decontamination.

The five-hour blaze that started at 6 p.m. on August 28 destroyed a third of the inventory at the 6,000-square-meter warehouse belonging to the Rang Dong Light Source and Vacuum Flask JSC. The area within a 500-meter radius of the warehouse has been contaminated with mercury, authorities said.