VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Armed Lao drug mules caught with 55 kilos of heroin, meth

By Duc Hung   October 6, 2019 | 01:32 pm GMT+7
Armed Lao drug mules caught with 55 kilos of heroin, meth
Drugs and weapons seized from Lao smugglers in the central province of Ha Tinh, October 4, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Minh Toan.

Border guards in Ha Tinh Province in central Vietnam arrested six Laotians on Friday while they were transporting drugs from Laos.

Two of the men were nabbed at around 6 p.m. while they were driving a car along National Highway 8A near the border.

Upon searching their cars, border guards and customs officers discovered 10 kilograms of heroin, 45 kilograms of methamphetamine, 6,000 amphetamine pills, two handguns and 50 bullets.

Half an hour after their arrests, Ha Tinh officials caught four more Laotians on the national highway.

While they were not carrying drugs, they have been determined to be the other two's accomplices, responsible for scouting ahead and alerting the duo should any issue arises.

The six Laotians have admitted to being members of a trans-national drug trafficking ring that acquires drugs in Laos before smuggling them into Vietnam through Huong Son District's Cau Treo border gate.

Ha Tinh police are investigating further.

Vietnam is a key trafficking hub for drugs from the Golden Triangle, an intersection of Laos, Thailand and Myanmar, which is the world's second largest drug producing area after the Golden Crescent in South Asia.

Drug trafficking and consumption have persisted and worsened in Vietnam over the last few years, despite the country having some of the world's toughest anti-drug laws, including death sentences for drug smuggling and trading.

Related News:

Drug crimes

Saigon drug haul up tenfold year-on-year: police

Saigon drug haul up tenfold year-on-year: police

Vietnamese, Lao men caught trafficking 10 kilos of heroin

Vietnamese, Lao men caught trafficking 10 kilos of heroin

Three women caught transporting, trading 26kg of heroin

Three women caught transporting, trading 26kg of heroin

See more
Tags: Vietnam Ha Tinh Laos drugs heroin methamphetamine narcotics drug trafficking
 
Read more
Army completes mercury cleanup at burned Hanoi light bulb warehouse

Army completes mercury cleanup at burned Hanoi light bulb warehouse

Chinese ships chase Vietnamese fishermen away from Vietnam's waters

Chinese ships chase Vietnamese fishermen away from Vietnam's waters

Saigon braces for more record tides this year

Saigon braces for more record tides this year

Don't stop the clock at midnight, nightlife seekers tell Hanoi

Don't stop the clock at midnight, nightlife seekers tell Hanoi

China prevents Vietnamese fishermen from recovering sunken vessel

China prevents Vietnamese fishermen from recovering sunken vessel

Cam Ranh airport to open second runway next week

Cam Ranh airport to open second runway next week

Saigon drug haul up tenfold year-on-year: police

Saigon drug haul up tenfold year-on-year: police

 
go to top