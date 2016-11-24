VnExpress International
Contact us       
News

Another massive war bomb found in central Vietnam

By VnExpress   November 24, 2016 | 01:30 pm GMT+7

The 266-kilo bomb is the fourth discovered in Quang Tri Province in the past four months.

A bomb weighing 266 kilograms left from the Vietnam War was discovered by a team of road construction workers in the central province of Quang Tri on Wednesday.

Members from Quang Tri’s bomb clearance team then safely removed the bomb, which is the highly destructive MK82 made and used by the U.S. during the war.

It was the fourth bomb found in the province in the past four months, local media reported.

Quang Tri was the hardest hit by the American bombings during the Vietnam War. The province was a center for American military bases during the peak of the war and a principle battleground during the 1968 Tet Offensive.

An estimated 400,000 pieces of unexploded ordnance remain buried across 480,000 hectares of land in Quang Tri. They can be found in residential areas, gardens and even under the floors of houses.

Across Vietnam, unexploded ordnance still threatens a fifth of land mass and explosions occur frequently, killing more than 1,500 people every year and maiming and injuring 2,200 more, according to official data.

