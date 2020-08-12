Another Covid-19 patient dies in Vietnam

An ambulance driver for Lien Chieu District Medical Center in Da Nang, July 25, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Dac Thanh.

The Ministry of Health said he died of pneumonia caused by the infection, type 1 diabetes, end-stage renal failure, septic shock, and multiple organ failure.

He was a resident of Lien Chieu District in Da Nang.

On July 26 he was admitted to the Da Nang Hospital for treatment for his kidney disease.

After a test found he had Covid-19 he was sent to the Hue General Hospital in nearby Thua Thien Hue Province for treatment.

He began to lose consciousness and was put on a ventilator, and received continuous blood transfusion and dialysis.

On the night of August 4 he developed gastrointestinal bleeding, atelectasis and narcotizing skin infections.

On August 6 he fell into a deep coma and had high fever.

On Tuesday he lost his pulse but doctors managed to resuscitate him. His condition worsened at night and he was dead by 0:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

All 17 Covid-19 deaths are linked to the Da Nang outbreak, and all the victims had various underlying chronic diseases, mostly renal failure. The oldest was 86 and the youngest, 33.

There have been 405 community transmission cases in 14 cities and provinces, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, since the novel coronavirus resurfaced after a three-month hiatus late last month.