VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Another 180 Russians stranded in Vietnam fly home

By Nguyen Quy   April 27, 2020 | 11:14 am GMT+7
Another 180 Russians stranded in Vietnam fly home
Siberia Airlines has operated a flight to bring more than 100 Russians from Vietnam home on April 27, 2020. photo courtesy of Airbus.

The Russian government organized a second special flight on Monday to repatriate over 180 citizens stuck in Vietnam by Covid-19 related flight suspensions.

A Siberia Airlines flight took off from the Cam Ranh International Airport in Khanh Hoa Province at 9:08 a.m. to the Russian city of Novosibirsk, Vietnam Plus reported.

It carried more than 180 Russian tourists who’d been traveling in the popular beach destinations of Nha Trang, Mui Ne and Phu Quoc when they were stranded by the suspension of flights due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Russian Consulate General in HCMC dispatched staff to take all stranded Russian citizens to the Cam Ranh Airport near Nha Trang in the central province of Khanh Hoa.

In the first repatriation flight from Vietnam organized by Russia, 178 citizens were taken home April 20 on a Siberia Airlines charter flight.

Le Van Nghia, chief representative of Siberia Airlines in Vietnam, said the carrier was planning another flight that will depart from Cam Ranh and land in Russia’s Vladivostok City.

"Many of the repatriated people were stranded in Vietnam due to flight cancellations and faced economic difficulties due to the pandemic," Nghia told Khanh Hoa Newspaper.

Over 3,000 foreign tourists are stuck in Vietnam but only 11 percent of them wish to go home immediately, earlier reports have said.

After Vietnam halted all international flights as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, many countries have organized special flights to repatriate their citizens.

The Philippines embassy repatriated 143 people last week.

Earlier hundreds of Europeans including British, Germans and Italians were also sent home from Vietnam.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Eight Covid-19 patients recover

Eight Covid-19 patients recover

Vietnam considers lung transplant for British Covid-19 patient

Vietnam considers lung transplant for British Covid-19 patient

Vietnam to transfer Covid-19 test kit technology to Cuba

Vietnam to transfer Covid-19 test kit technology to Cuba

See more
Tags: repatriation flight Vietnam Russian tourists Nha Trang Khanh Hoa Cam Ranh Airport central Vietnam flight cancellations Covid-19 pandemic
 
Read more
Eight Covid-19 patients recover

Eight Covid-19 patients recover

Hanoi rejects Beijing’s unilateral East Sea fishing ban

Hanoi rejects Beijing’s unilateral East Sea fishing ban

Vietnam considers lung transplant for British Covid-19 patient

Vietnam considers lung transplant for British Covid-19 patient

Vietnam busts $858 mln online gambling ring, 21 arrested

Vietnam busts $858 mln online gambling ring, 21 arrested

Vietnam to transfer Covid-19 test kit technology to Cuba

Vietnam to transfer Covid-19 test kit technology to Cuba

Vietnam's largest data center to open next year

Vietnam's largest data center to open next year

South Korean jailed four years for killing woman in traffic accident

South Korean jailed four years for killing woman in traffic accident

Central Vietnam province hit by severe drought

Central Vietnam province hit by severe drought

 
go to top