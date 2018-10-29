American woman dies in northern Vietnam road accident

The victim, whose name has not been revealed, was driving on the National Highway 1A from Hanoi to the nearby Ninh Binh Province when her motorbike was hit by a container truck moving in the same direction, the Thanh Nien newspaper reported.

The accident took place at around 7:30 a.m. in Thanh Liem District, around one and a half hour drive to the south of Hanoi.

The 23-year-old woman was killed almost instantly, Nguyen Van Trung, director of Ha Nam Police, told local media.

Some eyewitnesses said the driver of the truck fled the scene after the accident.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident and looking for the truck driver.

Last week, a French woman and a Spanish man were killed in a road accident in Ha Giang Province after a head-on crash with a truck trailer, prompting provincial authorities to issue a document asking local police to clamp down on traffic violations by foreigners and tighten control on motorbike rental service.

Many bike rental services in Vietnam are said to require foreign customers to present passports only, and not driving licenses.

Road crashes are a leading cause of deaths in Vietnam, killing almost one person every hour. A total of more than 9,000 traffic accidents occurred in the first half of this year, killing nearly 4,100 people and injuring over 7,000, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.