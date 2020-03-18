VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

American man in Da Nang infected with Covid-19

By Chi Le   March 18, 2020 | 01:26 pm GMT+7
American man in Da Nang infected with Covid-19
Medical staff at a Covid-19 quarantine area at Da Nang General Hospital in Da Nang, central Vietnam, January 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

A 41-year-old American tourist who had been to eight countries before arriving to Da Nang last weekend has been confirmed Vietnam's 68th patient of Covid-19.

Since February 11, he had visited India, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, Germany, Hungary and the Netherlands, then transited in Singapore before landing at Da Nang International Airport at around 11 a.m. last Saturday on Silkair flight MI632.

After he made health declaration with local health officials, the patient was transferred to a local hospital for quarantine.

Da Nang Center for Disease Control said on Wednesday morning that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Tests from the Pasteur Institute of Nha Trang on the same day came up with similar result.

Apart from "patient 68", Da Nang had confirmed three cases of Covid-19 infection - two British tourists on Vietnam Airlines flight VN54 from London to Hanoi on March 2, and a Vietnamese saleswoman who’d come into contact with them.

52 of the nation’s 68 Covid-19 infections have been detected since March 6, prior to which the nation had gone 22 days without a new case. The previous 16 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 167 countries and territories, claiming nearly 8,000 lives.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Saigon mosque closed after followers' contact with Covid-19 patient

Saigon mosque closed after followers' contact with Covid-19 patient

Another Malaysia returnee tests Covid-19 positive

Another Malaysia returnee tests Covid-19 positive

Vietnam Airlines suspends all flights to France, Malaysia

Vietnam Airlines suspends all flights to France, Malaysia

See more
Tags: Vietnam Covid-19 coronavirus Da Nang American tourist
 
Read more
Saigon mosque closed after followers' contact with Covid-19 patient

Saigon mosque closed after followers' contact with Covid-19 patient

Another Malaysia returnee tests Covid-19 positive

Another Malaysia returnee tests Covid-19 positive

Vietnam suspends visas for all foreign arrivals to limit Covid-19

Vietnam suspends visas for all foreign arrivals to limit Covid-19

Former top naval officer faces trial for land violations

Former top naval officer faces trial for land violations

Vietnam Covid-19 tally up by five to 66

Vietnam Covid-19 tally up by five to 66

20 countries, territories order Covid-19 test kits made in Vietnam

20 countries, territories order Covid-19 test kits made in Vietnam

Saigon works hard to keep Covid-19 cases below 100

Saigon works hard to keep Covid-19 cases below 100

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

 
go to top