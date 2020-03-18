American man in Da Nang infected with Covid-19

Medical staff at a Covid-19 quarantine area at Da Nang General Hospital in Da Nang, central Vietnam, January 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

Since February 11, he had visited India, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, Germany, Hungary and the Netherlands, then transited in Singapore before landing at Da Nang International Airport at around 11 a.m. last Saturday on Silkair flight MI632.

After he made health declaration with local health officials, the patient was transferred to a local hospital for quarantine.

Da Nang Center for Disease Control said on Wednesday morning that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Tests from the Pasteur Institute of Nha Trang on the same day came up with similar result.

Apart from "patient 68", Da Nang had confirmed three cases of Covid-19 infection - two British tourists on Vietnam Airlines flight VN54 from London to Hanoi on March 2, and a Vietnamese saleswoman who’d come into contact with them.

52 of the nation’s 68 Covid-19 infections have been detected since March 6, prior to which the nation had gone 22 days without a new case. The previous 16 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 167 countries and territories, claiming nearly 8,000 lives.