American man handed back $17,000 he left at Saigon airport

A photo provided by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam shows an American (L) receiving his forgotten bag from an officer at Tan Son Nhat Airport.

Security officers at Tan Son Nhat International Airport have returned a bag containing two smartphones and more than $17,000 to an American man who left on the baggage carousel.

The visitor, who was only identified by the name Moorman, was contacted at his hotel and asked to come and collect his bag.

In March, workers at international airports in Da Nang and Hanoi also returned more than $25,500 to forgetful passengers.

These reports help brighten the outlook across Vietnam's airports following scores of complaints of baggage theft and extortion, especially at the country’s biggest airports Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat.

Aviation authorities have pledged to fix the problem by installing more cameras and enhancing security checks.