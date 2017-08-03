VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

American man handed back $17,000 he left at Saigon airport

By Anh Duy   August 3, 2017 | 12:13 pm GMT+7
American man handed back $17,000 he left at Saigon airport
A photo provided by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam shows an American (L) receiving his forgotten bag from an officer at Tan Son Nhat Airport.

A ray of light amidst scores of reports of baggage theft and extortion.

Security officers at Tan Son Nhat International Airport have returned a bag containing two smartphones and more than $17,000 to an American man who left on the baggage carousel.

The visitor, who was only identified by the name Moorman, was contacted at his hotel and asked to come and collect his bag.

In March, workers at international airports in Da Nang and Hanoi also returned more than $25,500 to forgetful passengers.

These reports help brighten the outlook across Vietnam's airports following scores of complaints of baggage theft and extortion, especially at the country’s biggest airports Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat.

Aviation authorities have pledged to fix the problem by installing more cameras and enhancing security checks.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam aviation foreigners airports
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top