VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

American man faces charges for sexually assaulting Vietnamese student

By VnExpress   January 7, 2017 | 03:50 pm GMT+7
American man faces charges for sexually assaulting Vietnamese student
Illustrative photo by Lillie Kate/Flickr/CC BY 2.0

The man, who was hosting the exchange student, was accused of forcing her into sex 13 times, according to media reports.

A man in Florida, the U.S., is facing charges over allegations that he forced a Vietnamese exchange student in his home to have sex with him and exposed himself to another.

Orlando news channel WFTV reported that Joshua Perez, 28, faced a judge this week on charges of sexual battery and exposure of sexual organs.

Perez, who hosted the students, forced one of them into sexual encounters 13 times over the past three months, the report cited a police statement as saying.

The other victim told police that the man exposed his genitals to her as she was cooking for him. She informed her parents immediately after that, according to the criminal complaint.

It remains unclear if the students, who appear to be over 18, were staying in his home at the same time.

Related news:

Vietnamese comedian sentenced to 18 months for child molesting in US

Vietnam arrests Parisian wanted for child sexual assault in France

Tags: crime sexual assault
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top