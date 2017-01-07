American man faces charges for sexually assaulting Vietnamese student

A man in Florida, the U.S., is facing charges over allegations that he forced a Vietnamese exchange student in his home to have sex with him and exposed himself to another.

Orlando news channel WFTV reported that Joshua Perez, 28, faced a judge this week on charges of sexual battery and exposure of sexual organs.

Perez, who hosted the students, forced one of them into sexual encounters 13 times over the past three months, the report cited a police statement as saying.

The other victim told police that the man exposed his genitals to her as she was cooking for him. She informed her parents immediately after that, according to the criminal complaint.

It remains unclear if the students, who appear to be over 18, were staying in his home at the same time.

